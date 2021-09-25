Advertisement
Woman charged after hitting pedestrian on crosswalk in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman after she hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk Friday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., police say they responded to the area of 330 Herring Cove Road. Upon arrival, officers say the driver had been on scene and a pedestrian was treated by members of the public, as well as Emergency Health Services.
An investigation concluded that the driver failed to stop for the pedestrian while in a crosswalk, despite flashing amber lights.
According to police, a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act was issued to the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian did not suffer life threatening injuries.