    • Woman dies three weeks after being struck by vehicle in Red Bank, N.B.

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A woman who was struck by a vehicle in New Brunswick three weeks ago has now died from her injuries.

    Blackville RCMP responded to the pedestrian-vehicle collision on Micmac Road in Red Bank, N.B., around 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

    The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where police say she died Monday. The 65-year-old woman was from Red Bank First Nation.

    The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

    Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but they believe poor weather and road conditions were likely factors in the crash.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

