Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP

A Halifax Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file image. (CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file image. (CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island