Woman falls off dock in Charlottetown, rescued by officer: police

Police say a woman fell off a dock in downtown Charlottetown last week and was rescued by a responding officer.

Police, fire and EMS crews responded to a 911 call around at 9:45 p.m. Friday. It was reported that a woman fell off the dock at the end of Queen Street.

Charlottetown Police Services says the woman accidentally fell off the dock while she was with some friends near the “2024” sign.

The woman was found conscious and holding on to a pillar in the water on the Peaks Quay side of the Delta Hotel, which is next to the sign.

Police say she was yelling that she could not hang on to the pillar much longer and a responding officer then jumped into the water to help her.

The officer got a life ring around the woman and swam with her to lower-level docks.

Other police officers and firefighters helped pull the pair out of the water.

Police say the woman was shaken and cold from the incident but was not injured.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.