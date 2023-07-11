Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP

RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.

Cpl. Stephan Esculier said police received a disturbance call on Belleview Avenue in the city's east end at 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman had been stabbed multiple times on the street.

"She was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries," said Esculier.

A short while later, police stopped a vehicle that was seen near the location of the stabbing, Esculier said.

"As a result of that traffic stop, members arrested a 38-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 28-year-old man at the scene," he said.

All three are currently in custody but no charges have been laid yet.

Esculier wouldn't say if the victim knew the three people who were arrested.

RCMP is asking residents or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have security footage to please reach out to them.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

