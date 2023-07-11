Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP

Police in Moncton, N.B., investigate at the scene of a homicide. (Derek Haggett/CTV) Police in Moncton, N.B., investigate at the scene of a homicide. (Derek Haggett/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island