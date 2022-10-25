Woman shot with 3D-printed gun in East Preston: N.S. RCMP

Police found this 3D printed firearm at a property in East Preston, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2022. (Nova Scotia RCMP) Police found this 3D printed firearm at a property in East Preston, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2022. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island