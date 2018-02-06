

CTV Atlantic





A worker has died following a workplace accident at the new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John.

WorkSafeNB says the employee, who was working for a sub-contractor, fell at the site on Sydney Street around 1:25 p.m. Monday. The worker later died in hospital from injuries.

The provincial agency is investigating the incident. It has issued a stop-work order not to disturb the scene while investigators remain on site.

“The investigation helps WorkSafeNB determine how the fatality may have been prevented and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations,” said Beverly Stears, acting director of communications for WorkSafeNB, in a statement Tuesday.

WorkSafeNB says it won’t be disclosing the name of the worker or details surrounding the death, due to privacy reasons.