Workplace fatality at Coast Tire in Moncton being investigated

WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality that took place in Moncton, N.B., last week.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeNB said the workplace fatality happened on Oct. 18 at a Coast Tire location in the city.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the worker's family, as well as their friends and colleagues,” said Lynn Meahan-Carson from WorkSafeNB. “As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot release any further information.”

Coast Tire has three locations in Moncton.

CTV News has reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP for more information.

More to come….

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.