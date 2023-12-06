Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Main Street residence in Yarmouth, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and officers seized:

a quantity of cocaine

evidence of child pornography

electronic devices

counterfeit bills

firearms

According to police, the 50-year-old man was arrested during the search.

Lawrence Joseph Woods has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine

possession of child pornography

possession of counterfeit money

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possession of unstamped tobacco

possession of tobacco with unpaid tax

possession of tobacco not bearing the prescribed markings

possession for the purpose of sale tobacco product

Woods appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody pending his next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.