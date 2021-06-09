HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth, N.S. are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Yarmouth Town RCMP says at approximately 4:30 p.m. on June 8, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a man had entered the store, made a purchase and then approached the employee behind the counter.

Police say the man showed the employee a knife and took cash from the register, before leaving the store on foot. No one was physically injured as a result of this incident.

Police describe the suspect as being just under 6 feet tall, of slender build, and approximately 30 years old. He was wearing jeans, a dark-coloured hoodie and a cloth mask.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident to call Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.