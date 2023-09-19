'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
Visiting her daughter in Halifax from Australia, Sue Davenport said post-tropical storm Lee turned out to be a bit of an adventure for her.
"We only lost power for a short amount of time. A few of Danny's friends came over — because their power was out for some hours, so it was actually quite a nice weekend, really," she said while walking a dog through Point Pleasant Park.
"A good excuse to stay indoors."
Davenport was well-prepared for the visit.
"They'd explained to me last year about ‘Cyclone Chips,’ and how you've got to hit your stores and everything," she said with a smile.
"I just felt it was part of what we experience as human beings is the weather. You've just got to roll with it."
Others expressed relief that damage from the storm was limited.
"Definitely relieved. It wasn't as bad as what we've had in the last couple of years," said Daniel Arsenault, a podcaster who lives in the city's south end.
"I was here for Dorian, Fiona, and then Hurricane Juan back in the day," said Emma Cameron, visiting the park with her five month old baby, Franklin.
"These once in a lifetime hurricanes and storms that are happening every year… It's definitely concerning."
"To be clear, they actually are all rare events," said Gary Lines, VP of science and technology for the environmental site assessment firm ClimAction.
"They don't happen every week, they don't happen every month," said Lines, a retired meteorologist turned climate change consultant.
"Luckily with hurricanes, they're less frequent enough that we can prepare adequately for them. And the forecasting has improved dramatically over the past 20 years in warning us that this is coming."
"However, that doesn't mean that we're not really going to have a landfall in another couple of years. Again, more damage," he said.
"So, from that perspective, yes, this is the 'new normal.'"
Lines is convinced the increasing frequency demonstrates the impact of climate change.
"I think we're seeing it. I think the strength of the storms is evidence of that. Climate change leads us to this warmer water in the North Atlantic this year. It wasn't the only factor, but it was a predominant factor. So, yes, it's definitely a climate change signal, and it will continue," said Lines.
"Over the last several years, we've had some busier seasons, for sure," said CTV Atlantic Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, noting that general anxiety about natural disasters is higher in the region because Maritimers have been dealing with fires and floods.
There's also a natural inclination to compare Lee with the last major storm — Fiona.
"That was top level, right? We don't get storms like that. It was an historic storm. It's a benchmark storm," said Mitchell.
"So, any weather event that's going to come after that that has a tie-in to tropical weather is going to garner some comparisons."
Davenport doesn't need any convincing that weather patterns are changing.
"Events like this are going to happen around the world: flooding and cyclones and typhoons, depending on what part of the world you're in," she said.
"And that's part of climate change."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Canada told allies before sharing allegations about India over B.C. killing: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging India to take allegations that the country had a role in the death of a Canadian citizen seriously, after New Delhi called the claims 'absurd and motivated.'
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
Transgender rights in Canada deeply divide voters as study suggests most still believe in only two genders
As more Canadians are faced with the evolving nature of gender identity, gaps in the ways different groups view the subject are growing, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
What really happened with the fabled Avro Arrow? Long-secret information revealed
The Diefenbaker government's 1959 decision to scrap the fabled Avro Arrow was significantly influenced by Canadian intelligence that pointed to a diminishing need for the costly aircraft in the evolving Cold War, says a new research paper based on previously secret information.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
'We sacrificed a lot over the pandemic:' Former nurses at Markham-Stouffville Hospital call for retro pay
Former non-unionized employees at another GTA hospital are speaking out after they say they have been denied retro payments for time worked during the pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
Police search rural property north of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
-
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Toddlers with special needs doubly disadvantaged by Quebec system: report
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Edmonton
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation as police search for armed man
A shelter-in-place was issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday as RCMP sought an armed man who 'fired shots on police.'
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Showers tonight and a few more cool days
Cooler conditions settled in on Monday and we'll see a few more days with daytime highs in the teens in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man to be sentenced in arson attack that killed 3
A Sudbury man will be sentenced Tuesday for his role in a Bruce Avenue fire in 2021 that killed three people.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Councillors frustrated vacant homes left to rot during housing crisis
Vacant, crumbling, and a magnet for trespassers— neighbours of a 160-year old farmhouse want it to be demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing 55-year-old man has been found dead.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop Wednesday to a two-month low.
-
Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead
A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
Saskatoon
-
Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
-
Pre-trial begins for first-degree murder charge in death of Megan Gallagher
A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday to begin a preliminary trial.
-
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Vancouver
-
Slain Sikh leader’s son wants Canada to take further action against India
The son of a prominent Sikh leader is urging the Canadian government to take further actions against India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Harjeet Singh Nijjar’s death may have been the result of foreign interference.
-
Canada told allies before sharing allegations about India over B.C. killing: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging India to take allegations that the country had a role in the death of a Canadian citizen seriously, after New Delhi called the claims 'absurd and motivated.'
-
Girl found dead in B.C. park had 'blunt force' injuries, sexual assault expert testifies
A sexual assault expert testifying at the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl six years ago says she believes the girl's injuries were “highly indicative of blunt force trauma.”
Regina
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.