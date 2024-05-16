Young pedestrian seriously injured after driver falls asleep at the wheel in Wagmatcook: N.S. RCMP

Police say a driver has been charged after an incident in Wagmatcook left a young pedestrian seriously injured.

Victoria County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a collision on Pierro Lane just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a girl was playing on the side of the road on a small, non-motorized ride-on toy when she was hit by a Ford F-150.

The driver of the truck allegedly veered across the road after falling asleep.

The girl, who police say is under the age of 10, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old driver was not injured.

The Wagmatcook man was charged with failing to drive or operate a motor vehicle in a careful and prudent manner under the motor vehicle act.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.