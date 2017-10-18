

CTV Atlantic





Families living near Dalhousie University had the opportunity to voice their displeasures Tuesday night after a homecoming party got out of control Saturday.

About 100 people turned out to the community meeting, where university officials, Halifax Regional Police and councillor Waye Mason spoke, before opening the floor to questions.

Dalhousie president Richard Florizone apologized for the behaviour of more than 1,000 students, who turned a quiet street into an out of control party. Twenty-three people were arrested.

“I understand these events have impacted the relation we have with our neighbours. I know this was disruptive, and in some cases frightening,” Florizone said Tuesday.

Florizone promised Dalhousie would do better.

“We are hearing this year about more activity in this particular neighbourhood that we have to work with the city and police on,” he said.

Waye Mason is looking to increase penalties against landlords with problem properties.

“It is usually a small number of properties that cause most of our problems,” Mason said.

One man described his confrontation with two female students doing cocaine in his driveway during the daytime ruckus.

“They just said, ‘Chill out, man,’” he said. “I said, ‘I am really chill considering what you're doing in front of my children.’”

Only a handful of students attended the meeting. Residents left with mixed feelings.

“I want action. I want consequences. I want accountability,” said Halifax resident Joan Fage.

Residents worry if the problems persist their property values will decrease along with their neighbourhood pride.

“Things have been bad, but I think if everyone is positive about it and works together, this is a start,” said Halifax resident George Rhuland.

President Florizone wouldn't speculate on whether academic penalties will be handed out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.