Father of the Trans-Canada Highway's cross-Canada excursion remembered
The Trans Canada Highway is photographed near Calgary, on Aug. 24, 2015.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 4:18PM ADT
HALIFAX - A man known as the father of the Trans-Canada Highway is being remembered for his early work to connect Canada's coasts by highway.
Three of Dr. Perry Doolittle's great-grandchildren accepted a leadership award honouring the Toronto physician today in Halifax from the Canadian Council of Independent Labs.
Doolittle, who became the first president of the Canadian Automobile Association in 1920, was a tireless advocate for the construction of a national highway.
To promote his goal, he travelled across Canada in a Ford Model T, leaving from Halifax on Sept. 8, 1925 and reaching Vancouver 39 days later.
The 7,700-kilometre excursion was mostly over dirt roads, and in some areas the vehicle had to be driven on train tracks because there were no roads.
Ruth Young, the great-granddaughter of Doolittle, said his vision was to bring Canadians closer together.
