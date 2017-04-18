

Cape Breton Regional Police say foul play has been ruled out in the death of a person whose remains were found in Sydney on the weekend

Police responded to the Ash Street area shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two people had been walking in a wooded area at the end of the street when they found what appeared to be clothing and human remains in the woods.

Area residents told CTV Atlantic it was a 10-year-old girl and her friend who made the discovery.

Police examined the scene and located the remains. Crews from the major crime and forensic identification units, as well as from the medical examiner’s office, were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The remains were removed and transported to Halifax, where an autopsy was conducted Monday.

Police say foul play has been ruled out in the person’s death and the scene in Sydney has been cleared.

However, they have yet to identify the remains. Police say members of the major crime and forensic identification units will continue working with the medical examiner’s office until a positive identification can be made.