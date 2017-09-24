

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Fire officials say four teens were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an all-terrain vehicle crash near Millville, N.B.

Crews from the Millville district of the North York Regional Fire Department responded to Nackawic Siding Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Justin McGuigan says the collision happened on a four-wheeler trail adjacent to the road and involved two "large ATVs" with two drivers each.

There were eight to 10 riders in total, he says, and four were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

McGuigan says the firefighters helped to stabilize the victims until the paramedics arrived on scene.

Our newsroom has reached out to the RCMP for comment.