Four teens injured in ATV crash near Millville
Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 3:23PM ADT
Fire officials say four teens were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an all-terrain vehicle crash near Millville, N.B.
Crews from the Millville district of the North York Regional Fire Department responded to Nackawic Siding Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chief Justin McGuigan says the collision happened on a four-wheeler trail adjacent to the road and involved two "large ATVs" with two drivers each.
There were eight to 10 riders in total, he says, and four were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
McGuigan says the firefighters helped to stabilize the victims until the paramedics arrived on scene.
Our newsroom has reached out to the RCMP for comment.