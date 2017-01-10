

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since December has been found and is safe, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Merissa Purdy was reported missing to police on Jan. 2. Police say she was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets.

On Thursday, police said Merissa is safe and sound.

Officers are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.