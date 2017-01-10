Featured
Halifax teen missing since December found safe and sound: police
Merissa Purdy, who was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2017, has been found and is safe. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 3:12PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:58PM AST
A 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since December has been found and is safe, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Merissa Purdy was reported missing to police on Jan. 2. Police say she was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets.
On Thursday, police said Merissa is safe and sound.
Officers are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
