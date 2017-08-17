

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government's computer system went down for several hours Wednesday after a "hardware failure."

The province says an "internal disruption" affected online services and the government's internal email system, leaving departments unable to send or receive emails.

It says some payments to Department of Community Services and Maintenance Enforcement Program clients were delayed.

It says any missed payments will be processed as quickly as possible.

The government says the disruption was caused by a hardware failure on equipment that has been replaced, with the system "fully restored" Wednesday afternoon.

The government says 911 service was not affected by the outage.