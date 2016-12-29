

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s ombudsman is looking a recent Cape Breton council dispute that saw three councillors voting against extending a port development contract.

A private consulting firm is alleging proponents of the Sydney Marine Terminal tried to force them into making the vote unanimous.

Cape Breton resident Rod Gale says he became fed up with the dispute and filed a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“I don't think any elected councillor or any elected individual should feel coerced or intimidated by anyone,” Gale said.

The meeting was billed as a technical briefing for councillors on whether to extend a contract, giving Sydney Harbour investment partners exclusive rights to market the port for another five years.

That briefing was held in secret, prior to a vote that saw a majority of councillors vote in favour of the contract. Those councillors who objected did so because part of the contract could see the CBRM leasing 201 hectares of port land for 99 years.

“Where is the appraisal to fortify a $10 million price tag? It's not here. That's the one common thread that permeates this whole argument,” said CBRM councillor Ray Paruch.

Newly-elected councillor Amanda McDougall alleges prominent business leaders were brought into the briefing to try and convince them to approve the extension before meeting publicly in municipal chambers.

“I felt very pressured,” McDougall said. “I felt like my vote was definitely going to be burdensome because I knew I was voting against the majority.”

The Office of the Ombudsman says there's no investigation, rather a preliminary review.

A spokesperson for Mayor Cecil Clarke says they will work with the ombudsman if and when they're contacted.

“Bits and pieces are starting to come through and this is what should be happening in terms of due process,” said McDougall.

Meanwhile, Gale says he is in favour of more jobs, but like the dissenting councillors, he wants to see the project done right.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.