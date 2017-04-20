Featured
N.S. public schools to have new attendance policy by September
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 2:39PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 2:49PM ADT
HALIFAX -- New attendance rules to address high absentee rates and reduce student tardiness are in the works for Nova Scotia's public schools.
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development released a draft policy today.
After three days of meetings, a new committee examining ways to improve classroom conditions says it hopes to gather feedback in time for its next meeting in May.
The Council to Improve Classroom Conditions want to finish the policy by June and implement it in September.
The 14-member committee -- made up of teachers, parents and students -- is asking principals to share the policy with staff and school advisory councils.
The council, which has a $20-million budget over two years, was created in February following a lengthy labour dispute that saw the province impose a four-year contract on more than 9,000 unionized teachers.
