

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a man who tried to pull a woman into his car in Lower Sackville on Wednesday.

Police say the woman was approached by the man around 1 p.m. while waiting for the bus.

The woman told officers the man asked her for directions to a street in Halifax. He then allegedly asked her to get into the car and help him with the directions, but she declined.

“The man asked her to add the information to the GPS on his phone. The woman agreed,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement Thursday. “As the man passed the phone through his passenger window, he grabbed the woman's arm with a loose grip. The woman was able to easily release her arm.”

Police say the suspect has short, dark hair, a dark complexion and a thick accent that could not be distinguished.

His car is described as a green or blue hatchback car.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.