

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Kaitlynne Edgett of Eastern Passage, N.S.

Edgett was last seen in the Dartmouth area on Tuesday.

She is described as a white female, five-foot-seven with a slim build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say Edgett was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.