RCMP seeking missing Eastern Passage teen
Kaitlynne Edgett was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 3:11PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Kaitlynne Edgett of Eastern Passage, N.S.
Edgett was last seen in the Dartmouth area on Tuesday.
She is described as a white female, five-foot-seven with a slim build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
Officers say Edgett was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black top.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.