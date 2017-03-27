

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission has launched a new online course aimed at preventing racial profiling at retail outlets.

The free, 20-minute education program -- described as the first of its kind in Canada -- has already attracted attention from businesses in other provinces and the United States.

The commission says racial profiling is a serious issue in Nova Scotia, where visible minorities are significantly more likely to be followed, searched and ignored than other customers.

Called "Serving All Customers Better," the course is for front-line security and service staff.

Christine Hanson, CEO of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission, says the goal is to promote inclusive and welcoming environments for consumers.

The course was developed with the help of the Retail Council of Canada, and is meant to complement existing training.