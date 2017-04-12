

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- A witness at the drug-trafficking trial of a Nova Scotia doctor has testified that Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones brought her roommate roughly 30 oxycodone pills a month, even as records show thousands of pills were prescribed in his name.

Norma Wentzell gasped today when Crown lawyer Josh Bryson read from a patient expense report that showed 2,000 OxyNeo pills were prescribed to Merle Chase in one month.

Chase lived with the 64-year-old woman and she said Jones would make house calls to the Bridgewater home in 2014 and 2015 to bring him his prescriptions.

Chase testified Tuesday that he did not receive the bulk of the prescriptions for OxyNeo even though the patient expense report showed they were prescribed to him.

The Crown alleges Jones wrote prescriptions for 50,000 oxycodone and OxyNeo pills to a patient, but the drugs were diverted to the community.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drawing a document without authority and fraud.