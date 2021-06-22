HALIFAX -- An 11-year-old girl has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Port Hood, N.S. on Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 21, members with the Inverness County District RCMP were notified of a collision on Highway 19 involving a car and a pickup truck.

Police, along with members of EHS and fire, responded to the scene where they determined the car, which was travelling south on Highway 19, was turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling north.

Police say an 11-year-old girl who was in the car was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, and has since passed away as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was also uninjured.

The occupants of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man and a 5-year-old child, were uninjured, according to police.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours. A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.