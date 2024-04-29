ATLANTIC
    • Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP

    A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    According to the RCMP, an officer spotted the vehicle on Highway 103 in Timberlea, N.S., around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

    “A BMW i8 was observed on radar travelling at 248 km/h in a 110 km/h zone,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the N.S. RCMP, in a news release.

    The 21-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was towed.

