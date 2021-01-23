ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are each fielding a full slate of 40 candidates for next month's provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Saturday was the deadline for would-be candidates to submit their nomination papers.

The New Democrats will have candidates in 33 districts -- more than double its slate of candidates in the last election in 2019.

Elections NL said there will be six members of the NL Alliance on the ballots and eight independents.

The deadline marks the end of the first full week of campaigning, which saw Liberal Leader Andrew Furey make stops in Marystown and Arnold's Cove, where job losses from the oil sector have rocked the local economy.

Furey announced Saturday that a Liberal government would develop programs to encourage more interaction between young and older Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

"Newfoundland and Labrador has an ever-growing population of seniors. Connecting generations benefits children and older adults alike," Furey said in a statement.

He said the government would consult to develop a resource that would help organizations improve connections between seniors and youth.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie released several planks of his platform during the week, ending with a speech on Friday vowing to hammer out a better deal with Ottawa to address the province's staggering financial problems.

Chris Tibbs, the Progressive Conservative candidate for Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans, is encouraging rotational workers to make sure they vote in this election.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin ended the week flying back to St. John's from Labrador, where the party won an unexpected seat in a two-vote victory in the last election.

Election day is Feb. 13..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.