ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Health officials say 13 crew members aboard a Quebec cargo ship anchored off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador have tested positive for COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Health Department issued a new release Monday saying the entire crew of the MV Federal Montreal has been tested for the disease and one member is in hospital.

The long, red bulk carrier ship is anchored in Conception Bay, N.L., about 25 kilometres from St. John's.

Jim House, general manager of the nearby Long Pond Harbour Authority, says the ship has been there since late last week.

House said Monday in an interview the ship's massive size indicates it likely wasn't bound for the Conception Bay port, but rather took an anchor there to be near medical facilities.

He says the ship hasn't contacted his port authority for help but says he's ready and willing to offer assistance if needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.