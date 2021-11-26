130 children receive COVID-19 vaccine on P.E.I. as province holds its first clinic

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island held its first COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinic Friday for children ages five to 11 years old.

The province says 130 children were vaccinated at the clinic in Summerside.

“I had the privilege to attend pediatric vaccination in Summerside today. This is a great day as we provide young Islanders and families with protection against this disease. It’s an important step forward in our province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison. “This added layer of protection improves protection for all Islanders.”

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

One of the individuals is in their 50s, while the other is under the age of 12.

The province says both individuals are contacts of previously announced cases and are linked to the cluster of cases that started in Prince County.

Public health says the child did not attend school or an early learning child care centre. To date, there are 27 cases linked to the cluster.

There are currently 37 active cases of the virus on P.E.I. The province has had 367 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit:COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.