ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S., N.B. spots chosen as Jays Care Field of Dreams winners

    The Blue Jays logo is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) The Blue Jays logo is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
    Share

    A Nova Scotia community centre and a New Brunswick softball association are two of several groups in Canada to receive the 2024 Jays Care Field of Dream distinction.

    According to a news release from the Jays Care Foundation, the West Side Community Centre in New Glasgow, N.S., and the KV Girls Softball Association in Rothesay, N.B., are two of 14 winners. The Foundation is pledging more than $1.5 million for community infrastructure projects across Canada.

    “These diamonds will provide children and youth across the country with a safe and inclusive space to develop life-skills, learn from positive role models, and find a sense of belonging amongst their peers,” the release says.

    According to a separate release from the KV Girls Softball Association, they will receive $50,000 to install lights at the Wells Recreation Park softball field.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News