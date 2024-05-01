N.S., N.B. spots chosen as Jays Care Field of Dreams winners

A Nova Scotia community centre and a New Brunswick softball association are two of several groups in Canada to receive the 2024 Jays Care Field of Dream distinction.

According to a news release from the Jays Care Foundation, the West Side Community Centre in New Glasgow, N.S., and the KV Girls Softball Association in Rothesay, N.B., are two of 14 winners. The Foundation is pledging more than $1.5 million for community infrastructure projects across Canada.

“These diamonds will provide children and youth across the country with a safe and inclusive space to develop life-skills, learn from positive role models, and find a sense of belonging amongst their peers,” the release says.

According to a separate release from the KV Girls Softball Association, they will receive $50,000 to install lights at the Wells Recreation Park softball field.