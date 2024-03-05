ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 15-year-old arrested for bringing 'air-soft replica gun' to school in Cape Breton

    The exterior of Sydney Academy is seen in an undated file photo. The exterior of Sydney Academy is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    Cape Breton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they brought an ‘air-soft replica gun’ to Sydney Academy on Tuesday.

    In a news release, police say a teacher saw what was believed to be a gun in a student’s backpack. The student ran from the teacher and left the school, and the teacher reported the incident to the school’s liaison officer.

    Officers arrived at around 1:15 p.m., and the school was placed on hold and secure while they searched for the student, who was found at a home in Sydney at around 2 p.m.

    Police say the student was arrested without incident, and the school re-opened.

    No threats were made toward the school or any individuals, and the gun was confirmed to be a replica.

    Police say charges are pending.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News