150 dead fish found in Cardigan, P.E.I., province sends samples to lab to determine cause

More than 100 dead fish have been found dead in Cardigan, P.E.I.

Provincial officials on the Island say they've collected about 150 dead fish near the 48 Road in Cardigan as of 3 p.m., after receiving reports Friday morning.

The province says the dead fish include brook trout, rainbow trout and some juvenile salmon.

Justice and Public Safety Conservation Officers are now investigating, with the assistance of staff with Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

They are gathering water temperature and dissolved oxygen readings, according to a news release from the province.

Officials have also collected samples which will be analyzed at the Atlantic Veterinary College and the Environment Canada lab in Moncton, N.B.

According to the provincial release, the matter remains under investigations and updates will be provided as they become available.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.