18-year-old Halifax man identified as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison of Halifax was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
Police say his death has been ruled a homicide and they do not think it was a random act.
At around 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a weapons call in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street in the city’s north-end.
When they got there, officers found a man who was shot and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said in a news release.
Police say the investigation being led by homicide investigators from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
They ask anyone with information or video from the area to contact police at 902-490-5020.
This is a developing story.
