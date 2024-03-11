2 men, woman charged with attempted murder, firearms offences: New Glasgow police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they have charged two men and a woman with attempted murder and several firearms offences.
The charges are related to an ongoing attempted murder investigation, according to New Glasgow Regional Police.
Police say a 30-year-old victim received life-threatening injuries on Washington Street in New Glasgow on Feb. 16.
A 48-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in River John on Saturday during an unrelated RCMP investigation.
All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.
Meanwhile, New Glasgow Regional Police continue to ask the public for information on Angela Lynn Taylor’s whereabouts in connection with the case.
A provincewide warrant was issued for her arrest last month.
The 48-year-old is facing charges of:
- attempted murder
- conspiracy to commit murder
- possession of a firearm
- robbery
- robbery with a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- wrongful delivery of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
New Glasgow Regional Police says their major crime unit continues to investigate.
