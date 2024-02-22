Woman wanted in connection with attempted murder in New Glasgow, N.S.: police

The New Glasgow Regional Police is looking for a 48-year-old woman allegedly connected to an attempted murder case.

According to a news release from police, the attempted murder happened Friday on Washington Street.

Angela Lynn Taylor, who may be in Pictou County, is charged with:

attempted murder

conspiracy to commit murder

possession of a firearm

robbery

robbery with a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

wrongful delivery of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police have obtained a warrant for Taylor’s arrest. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-752-1941, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

