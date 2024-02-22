ATLANTIC
    • Woman wanted in connection with attempted murder in New Glasgow, N.S.: police

    Police are looking for Angela Lynn Taylor. (Source: RCMP) Police are looking for Angela Lynn Taylor. (Source: RCMP)
    The New Glasgow Regional Police is looking for a 48-year-old woman allegedly connected to an attempted murder case.

    According to a news release from police, the attempted murder happened Friday on Washington Street.

    Angela Lynn Taylor, who may be in Pictou County, is charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • conspiracy to commit murder
    • possession of a firearm
    • robbery
    • robbery with a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • careless use of a firearm
    • wrongful delivery of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    Police have obtained a warrant for Taylor’s arrest. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-752-1941, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

