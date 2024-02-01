ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 N.B. men waiting for compensation a month after being cleared of 1983 murder

    Walter (Wally) Gillespie, left, and Robert (Bobby) Mailman pose in the south end neighbourhood where they grew up in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Walter (Wally) Gillespie, left, and Robert (Bobby) Mailman pose in the south end neighbourhood where they grew up in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    Nearly a month after two New Brunswick men had their murder convictions overturned, the province is yet to respond to a request for compensation and an apology.

    New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench acquitted Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie on Jan. 4 and declared the justice system had failed the men, who received life sentences in 1984 for the killing of a man in Saint John, N.B., the previous year.

    The acquittal came after federal Justice Minister Arif Virani ordered a new trial on Dec. 22, saying evidence had surfaced that called into question "the overall fairness of the process."

    New Brunswick Justice Minister Ted Flemming has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the case and the possibility of compensation.

    Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he intends to "get some advice on what the ruling was" and promised to "do the right thing at the end of the day."

    But advocates for the two men say their letters to the government have gone unanswered, and Mailman, who was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in November, fears he will die before the province acts.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News