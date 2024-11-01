2 P.E.I. teens charged with dangerous driving, flight from police

Charlottetown police say they have charged two teenagers with dangerous driving and flight from police following a crash early Friday morning.

Police received a complaint around 8:40 p.m. Thursday of two Mustangs, one black and one yellow, driving erratically on Northridge Parkway.

Officers were unable to find the vehicles at that time.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police spotted the two vehicles on Northridge Parkway and tried to pull them over. Both vehicles fled at a high rate of speed and police discontinued their efforts for public safety reasons, according to a news release from Charlottetown police.

Around 3:35 am, police say they saw both vehicles driving south on Mount Edward Road and tried to pull them over near the roundabout on Allen Street/Mount Edward Road. Both vehicles reportedly did not stop and fled east on Beasley Street. Police again discontinued their efforts for public safety reasons.

According to the release, police surveillance cameras captured both vehicles turning left onto Kensington Road driving at a high rate of speed. The video showed both vehicles drove north on Kensington Road. Police say the first vehicle had to brake hard to avoid colliding with another vehicle traveling in the same direction, and the second mustang was not able to brake fast enough and collided with the leading Mustang.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and inoperable.

As officers arrived on scene, two people tried to run but were found a short distance away, police say.

The vehicles had other passengers, with only one suffering minor injuries.

Police say, based on data from their LPR (license plate recognition) system, they believe the vehicles were also in the Kensington and Summerside area near midnight.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old Tenmile House, P.E.I., man has been charged with:

flight from police (two counts)

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (two counts)

A second driver, a 18-year-old Springvale, P.E.I., man has been charged with:

flight from police (two counts)

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (two counts)

Both men have been released from custody with conditions and will appear in provincial court.

