N.S. election: Major party leaders to speak at Halifax Chamber of Commerce event

HALIFAX -

The leaders of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative, NDP and Liberal parties will appear this morning at a discussion held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Tim Houston, Claudia Chender and Zach Churchill are scheduled to speak at around 10:30 a.m. today.

The discussion is set to be moderated by Ifeanyi Emesih, an entrepreneur and member of the chamber's board of directors.

The event is described as a chance for the three party leaders to discuss their platforms and engage with the Nova Scotia business community about topics important to them.

Afterwards, the NDP is scheduled to make an announcement about affordability for commuters.

In the evening, the Liberals will hold a virtual town hall meeting to talk about housing supply and affordability, while the PCs are scheduled to campaign in the Halifax area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

