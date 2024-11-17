Saint John Santa Claus Parade returns to the city to launch holiday season

It was a perfect night in Saint John. N.B., to ring in the Christmas season. Residents enjoyed mostly clear skies and mild weather Saturday, as the city welcomed the 71st Saint John Santa Claus Parade.

Saint John Santa Claus Parade Committee Chair Blaine Harris told CTV Atlantic the energy was very high moments before the parade kicked off.

“The parade route is pretty thick,” Harris said. “I just came through a few moments ago after picking up Santa Claus from North Pole and dropping him off at the float. The route is filling up really nice, there's a lot of cars and a lot of people with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Thousands poured into uptown Saint John for the parade. The route began at the corner of Union and Crown Street, stretching down through the city centre before ending on Wesley Avenue in the north end. This year’s parade had approximately 46 entries.

After the 2023 parade was cancelled due to inclement weather, this year’s event was also in jeopardy. The Saint John Santa Claus Parade Committee published a social media post in October that said they needed more participants.

“It needed a push to be honest with you,” Harris said. “People were a little down from last year, finances this year with the cost of living and all that sort of thing taking into play. Businesses don't have a lot of extra revenues to put into a lot of floats but we gave them a push, give them a shove, and gave them an option. They chose the option.”

Crowds smile for a photo at the 71st Saint john Santa Claus Parade.

The parade began with toy and food donations for local charities. Letters addressed to Santa were collected before the music started and parade floats began their march.

After missing last year’s parade, children were eager for the return of the festive night. Charlie Clarkson told CTV about his favourite part of the parade.

“Probably the end when Santa comes,” Clarkson said.

“It's so fun and I'm so excited,” Lauren Braam said. “I just like seeing all the floats and stuff.”

A vehicle decorated in Christmas lights, including a luminescent polar bear mounted on the hood, drives through the 71st Saint John Santa Claus Parade.

It’s also an exciting and meaningful night for those in the parade.

“This means so much to so many people and it really brings the community together,” said Dale Caines of the Pandemonium Steel Band. “We run through town, anybody can get to it and see, and hear all the music. It’s great.”

Harris said the parade’s continued success over the course of 71 years is a testament to the strength of community in Saint John.

