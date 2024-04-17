2 people arrested after assault with chemical irritant at Saint John encampment: police

The Saint John Police say they have arrested two youths in relation to an assault involving a chemical irritant on Sunday.

Police said they responded to an alleged assault in the 500-block of Westmorland Road around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival on scene, police located a 19-year-old man who was contaminated with a chemical irritant.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and released.

Police say they searched the area and subsequently arrested two youths in a nearby neighbourhood.

A 16-year-old youth was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 24.

A 15-year-old youth was charged with breach of a court order. He was held and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.