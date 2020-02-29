HALIFAX -- Police have charged a 20-year-old man after he struck a house with his car in Bedford late Friday night.

On Friday, at around 10:07 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Windstone Close after it was struck by a car, causing significant damage. Police say the car then fled the scene, nearly striking a pedestrian.

Officers located the address of the vehicle’s owner from parts of the vehicle that were left at the scene. Additionally, officers followed tire marks the vehicle made when it drove away, with one of its tires flattened.

Police located the vehicle a short distance from the owner’s residence, as well as the owner, who they located at his residence.

Police charged the man impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage. He will appear in court at a later date to face charges.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace