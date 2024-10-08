2020 murder of Sheila Madore remains unsolved: Halifax police

Police in Halifax are still trying to figure out who murdered Sheila Patricia Madore, four years after her disappearance.

Halifax Regional Police say 48-year-old Madore was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2020. Investigators believe she was last seen alive in the Gottingen Street area on July 23, 2020.

Police found human remains in a wooded area near Elliot Street in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 12, 2021. The remains were later confirmed to be those of Madore’s.

Investigators are treating Madore’s death as a homicide but have yet to make any arrests in the case.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” said HRP Const. Martin Cromwell in a news release.

Madore’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.

