240 new nursing home beds coming to New Brunswick

Four new nursing homes are on the way to parts of New Brunswick with up to 240 new nursing home beds expected as part of the project.

The provincial government took the step of issuing a request for proposals to build the new nursing homes in Bathurst, Bouctouche, Moncton and Oromocto, which are expected to include 60 beds each.

“The provincial government is making important investments to ensure services will be available in the future for the growing senior population of New Brunswick,” said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard in a Friday news release. “By 2035, we are expecting that the population aged 65 and older will constitute more than one-quarter of all the population of the province.”

The move to build more long-term care facilities is part of phase three of New Brunswick’s five-year nursing home plan.

The province currently has 71 licensed nursing homes, providing 4,953 beds to seniors in New Brunswick. The government is planning to increase the number of licensed nursing homes to 81, adding roughly 600 beds to the system in the process.

Prospective developers have until February 2023 to submit proposals for the new facilities. The Department of Social Development says it plans to issue another call for proposal “in the coming months.”

Five 60-bed nursing homes were initially announced during the first two phases of the nursing home plan, including:

two facilities in Moncton set to open in 2023

one facility in Fredericton set to open in 2023

one facility in Saint John set to open in 2023

one facility in Saint-Isidore set to open in 2024

The plan also includes the replacement of a 190-bed facility in Shediac. That facility is scheduled to be complete by 2025-26.

“Nursing homes are very important components of our long-term care services in New Brunswick,” said Shephard.

“While developing the infrastructure for the future, we are also working actively on addressing the staffing-related challenges they are facing. We are working with partners like the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, the regional health authorities and the Department of Health to explore solutions and ensure that seniors receive the level of services they deserve.”