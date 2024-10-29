3 charged after hundreds of grams of cannabis seized from illegal storefront: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says three people are facing charges after drugs were seized from an illegal storefront in Amherst.

Officers with the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit went to the storefront on South Albion Street on Oct. 17.

Police say the received complaints from the public about the ongoing sale of cannabis at the location.

Officers arrested two people before executing a search warrant.

Police say they seized hundreds of grams of illicit cannabis in various forms and a quantity of psilocybin.

A third person was arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday.

Cody Edward Joseph Bowser-Knockwood, 32, of Dorchester, N.B., 48-year-old Kevin Richard Gloade and 40-year-old Erika Lynn Nickerson, both of Amherst, will appear in court at a later date.

They will face the following charges:

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession of unstamped cannabis

possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking

Bowser-Knockwood and Gloade are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

