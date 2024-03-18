3 people charged after joyride in cemetery: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth was damaged over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, police say they responded to a report of a vehicle which had struck multiple gravestones in a cemetery on Victoria Road in Dartmouth at around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

Police say the plate from the vehicle revealed it had been stolen.

Officers later tried to stop the vehicle near Richmond Street in Halifax, but the driver refused to stop. Police say they did not pursue the vehicle for concern of public safety.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on North Park Street in Halifax at around 2:25 a.m after striking a parked vehicle.

Three suspects fled on foot, but were arrested in the area a short time later.

Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett, 20, was scheduled to appear in court in Halifax on Monday to face multiple charges including:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation of a conveyance

two counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited

failure to stop after an accident

operation of a conveyance while impaired

failure or refusal to comply with demand for testing

five counts of fail to comply with conditions of a probation order

Jayden Edward Stephen Carvery, 19, was also scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face charges of:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Police say Carvery was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for his arrest in relation to a theft of a motor vehicle and trespass by night.

A 15-year-old youth was also charged and released with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, according to police.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.