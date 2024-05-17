ATLANTIC
    • 4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty

    The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.

    The four youths – two of whom are 16 years old and two of whom are 14 years old – entered their pleas and learned their matters will be held in youth court, which means a judge alone will hear the evidence. They will all be tried together.

    The accused, who will be held in custody, will have a pre-trial hearing on June 17. The actual trial is scheduled to start in late September.

    Crown attorney Terry Nickerson said he will pursue adult sentences if any of the teens are convicted.

    On April 22, police responded to a reported injured person at a parkade near the Halifax Shopping Centre. Al Marrach was taken to hospital where he later died.

    The identities of the four accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

