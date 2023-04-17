$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.

The winning Lotto 6/49 gold ball ticket from Saturday night’s draw was sold in Gloucester County, N.B., according to a press release early Sunday morning.

The ticket is worth $64 million, making it the largest lottery win ever in the Maritimes and Atlantic Canada.

Atlantic Lottery says details on the prize winner, or winners, will be released once they come forward.

"We're all waiting with anticipation to see who is that person, to see when they check their tickets and decide to come forward as the winner and claim their prize,” Molly Cormier with Atlantic Lottery told CTV News on Sunday.

Earlier this year, 83-year-old Marie McCarthy of New Waterford, N.S., won a $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket.

At the time, Atlantic Lottery said it was the largest lottery win ever in the Maritimes.

Atlantic Lottery also said the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.