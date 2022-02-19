7 arrested in connection with assault involving a firearm in Hebron, N.S.: RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested seven people after an incident involving a firearm in Hebron, N.S.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Pent Lane.

En route, police say officers learned a disagreement related to an eviction had occurred, a woman was assaulted and a firearm was pointed at her.

Police closed Highway 340 while they attempted to negotiate to get everyone out of the residence.

According to police, eight people exited within a few minutes and seven were arrested. RCMP say the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Scott Anthony Deveau, 45, from Hebron, has been charged with:

assault

uttering threats

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

failure to comply with a prohibition order

Deveau was remanded into custody and appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Thursday. He was released on conditions and will return to court on March 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Wadah Hendawi, 54, from Shelburne, N.S., has been charged with:

two counts of assault

two counts of forcible entry

three counts of mischief

pointing a firearm

possession contrary to prohibition order

two counts of failure to comply with conditions

Hendawi was remanded into custody and appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Thursday. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say an unnamed 48-year-old man from Hebron has also been released on conditions and will be facing firearms charges

He’s scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court at a later date.

In addition, a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man, all from Shelburne, have been released on conditions and will be facing charges of mischief, assault, and forcible entry.

Police say the remaining person was released from custody without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.