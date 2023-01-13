80-person mega-concert raises $10,000 for Cape Breton hospital

It's the kind of show never seen before, at least not at Glace Bay’s Savoy Theatre.

"You talk about a glorious feeling, to have that many voices -- 80-some voices -- singing,” said Hal Higgins, a member of the Cape Breton Chordsmen barbershop chorus.

In November, the Chordsmen were joined by the Cape Breton Chorale and the island's famous Men of the Deeps for an unprecedented performance of more than 80 voices -- the biggest group to ever sing on the Savoy stage.

"There are times when you almost feel like you lift right off the stage, like you're suspended in the air. It was being in the centre of a chord, and it's hard to describe that feeling," said Chordsmen member Dr. Rex Dunn.

Now, the Chordsmen are about to hand over the money that was raised from the show to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

"We are able to, with help from some of our sponsors, come up with a cheque for $10,000," Dunn said.

The proceeds will go towards the $10 million Cancer Care Here at Home campaign, to help build a new cancer centre at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

"This campaign is going to support patient programs for cancer patients and their families,” said Caitlyn MacDonald, the foundation’s manager of philanthropy.

“It's going to support research and innovation in cancer care, and also any equipment -- vital equipment -- that is needed for cancer care, truly, to make a state-of-the-art cancer centre here in Cape Breton. We are just so grateful to them for the support they are showing us."

For Dunn, a retired doctor who has worked on the campaign for the new cancer centre, it's all the more meaningful.

"To be part of that, from both ends if you will, from the end of the Chordsmen and from the end of the foundation, is very special to me," he said.

There’s also an unexpected bonus that's come out of the fundraiser.

The 80 voices in unison -- dubbed Our Island Chorus -- was supposed to just be a one-time thing.

But, since it was such a success, there are now plans in the works for future performances of the same size.

"Definitely a win-win,” Higgins said. “We've established new relationships with two established groups. We have one-single large chorus that we can call upon now, for some future events -- some large scale events -- and I think we've created some great friendships."

The cheque presentation to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation is set for Monday evening.