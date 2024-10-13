Parks Canada recognizes Hometown Hero in ceremony in Halifax

The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday, said a news release from Parks Canada.

Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth Cole-Harbour, paid tribute to Prosser at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in the presence of dignitaries and family.

Prosser was born in Elgin, N.B. in 1920. He enlisted in the Canadian Army Active Service Force in 1941 in Moncton, N.B., He trained for two years with tanks in England and Scotland before he was sent to Italy in 1943.

Prosser was present at many of the 1st Canadian Armoured Brigade’s famous battles. After Italy, he landed in France in March of 1945 when the brigade supported the liberation of Europe.

Prosser saw Winston Churchill and King George VI as he stood for inspection and was blessed by the pope when his brigade arrived in Rome.

“By highlighting the stories of individuals like Mr. Prosser, we not only express our gratitude for their sacrifices but also preserve their legacy to inspire and educate future generations of Canadians,” Fisher said in the release.

After serving five years away from home, Prosser returned to civilian life in 1946. He worked as an electrician for Westinghouse Canada until he retired in 1975.

After retirement, Prosser got involved with the Royal Canadian Legion and visited veterans in the hospital.

Parks Canada said it is “honoured to add Floyd H. Prosser to the Hometown Heroes program.” His story will be added to the Fortress Halifax: A City Shaped by Conflict exhibit at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in a display dedicated to Parks Canada Hometown Heroes from across the country.

Ron Hallman is the president and CEO of Parks Canada. He said the program celebrates the outstanding contributions of individuals like Prosser, “whose dedication and service during WWII exemplify true courage and commitment.”

“His legacy is an inspiration to us all, showing how one person can help shape the future of their community and country,” Hallmans said. “I encourage everyone to explore the stories of Mr. Prosser and other remarkable Canadians in this program.”

For his service to his country Prosser was awarded the 1939-45 Star, The Italy Stary, The France and Germany Star, The Defence Medal, The Canadian Volunteer Service Medal with Overseas Bar and the War Medal.

The Hometown Heroes program was launched by Parks Canada in 2015 to honour citizens, both military and civilian who contributed to Allied efforts during the First and Second World Wars. The program has evolved to recognize exceptional individuals from diverse backgrounds who have a connection to places administered by Parks Canada or to the Parks Canada mandate; to protect and present Canada’s history and natural heritage.

To date, more than 140 Canadians have been recognized.

